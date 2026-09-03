The enemy continues to attack the capital: the number of wounded has risen to 6; a fire broke out after a nine-story building was hit
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, the number of people injured has risen to six; four have been hospitalized. In the Holosiivskyi district, a 9-story building caught fire.
As a result of Russian attacks on the capital, the number of injured in the Darnytskyi district has risen to six, while in the Holosiivskyi district a high-rise building was hit and caught fire. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
There are already six injured people in the capital. Medics hospitalized four of the wounded
According to the capital's police, in the Darnytskyi district, two cars traveling along the road were damaged by fragments of enemy UAVs. As a result of the shelling, a 40-year-old driver and his passenger, a 35-year-old woman, were injured.
In addition, a 12-year-old girl, a 23-year-old man, and two police officers who were on duty were also injured. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
We would add
The mayor later reported that in the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out after a nine-story residential building was hit, spanning from the fourth to the ninth floor.
It is currently known that 15 people were evacuated from the building.
Emergency services are heading to the scene.
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