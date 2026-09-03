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Dnipro, Kyiv, and region: eighth day of Russia’s drone attack left more than dozen people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

For the eighth day, Russia attacked the capital region with jet-powered drones: 8 people were injured in Kyiv and the region. In Dnipro, one person was killed and 8 were injured.

Dnipro, Kyiv, and region: eighth day of Russia’s drone attack left more than dozen people injured

On September 3, Russia continued attacking the capital region with kamikaze drones, for the eighth consecutive day. Dnipro also came under Russian attack. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, 8 people, including a child, are known to have been injured; in Dnipro, one person was killed and 8 were injured. UNN reports this, citing local authorities.

Kyiv

From midnight until 5 p.m. on September 3, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv six times. As reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, air defense was operating in Kyiv again after 4 p.m. on September 3 amid a Russian drone attack.

According to Klitschko, the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv on September 3 were recorded in three districts:

  • in the Darnytskyi district, UAV debris fell onto the roadway. Emergency services were dispatched to the site;
    • in the Holosiivskyi district, preliminary reports indicate that UAV debris fell on the grounds of one of the residential complexes. At another address in Holosiiv, debris fell near the roadway;
      • in the Sviatoshynskyi district, UAV debris fell into the yard of a private residential house. A car was damaged. There was no fire.

        Of the four injured people, medics hospitalized three, including a 12-year-old girl  

        - Klitschko wrote on social media.

        Kyiv region

        After the overnight Russian attack, according to Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, one person was known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack. 

        During the day on September 3, the number of people injured as a result of enemy strikes in the Kyiv region increased to 4.

        The consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in three districts of the Kyiv region overall, with new damage to warehouses:

        • in Boryspil district, a man sustained shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalized. The enemy damaged warehouse facilities, an administrative building, a store, and kiosks;
          • in Obukhiv district, a woman suffered an acute stress reaction in the morning. She received all necessary medical assistance at the scene. A private house also caught fire in the district, and a car was damaged;
            • in Fastiv district, a man and an elderly woman were injured as a result of the enemy attack. Both suffered acute stress reactions. They received the necessary medical assistance at the scene. Two private houses were damaged. Rescuers localized the fire.

              A warehouse containing medicines is on fire in the Kyiv region following a Russian attack, Koretskyi says03.09.26, 12:31 • 4776 views

              The State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the aftermath, reported that on September 3, firefighters were extinguishing a fire at warehouses in Boryspil district that had resulted from an attack by Russian drones. It also said that work was continuing under the threat of repeated shelling.

              "The enemy launched repeated strikes on the site twice! To preserve the lives and health of the personnel, the rescuers were forced to retreat to a safe distance. As soon as the threat had passed, the firefighters immediately returned to extinguishing the fire. Specialists continue working in extremely difficult conditions and under the constant threat of new attacks. Units of the State Emergency Service from the Kyiv region, the city of Kyiv, and other regions of Ukraine have been deployed to bring the fire under control," the State Emergency Service said.

              Dnipro

              The Russian attack on September 3 claimed one life in Dnipro, while another 8 people were injured, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported.

              "The enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the suburbs," Hanzha reported after 11 a.m., later adding: "As a result of the enemy strike, the warehouses of a logistics company caught fire."

              "One person was killed," the head of the regional military administration reported. 

              "The 'Banderol' rocket-drone destroyed a Nova Poshta depot and branch in Dnipro. The enemy once again attacked civilian logistics infrastructure and took the life of our colleague," Nova Poshta reported on September 3.

              Later, the head of the regional military administration added: "There are already 8 people injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro. Four of them are in hospital. One injured person is in serious condition."

              According to him, a 20-year-old young man was hospitalized in serious condition.

              Julia Shramko

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              Darnytskyi District
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              Vitali Klitschko
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