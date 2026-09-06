In China, 531 people are still considered missing after the massive flood

In China's border zone, which was devastated by a catastrophic flood, rescuers continue searching for 531 people reported missing. CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

All that remains of the former Gyirong port is a rocky fissure. The high-altitude hub was completely washed off the face of the earth, leaving behind a lunar landscape of rocks, gravel and mud, which rescuers are still searching - the publication writes.

Before the deadly disaster, this port was a bustling border crossing between China and Nepal. Hundreds of tourists and traders passed through it every day. On August 26, the port was hit by a powerful surge of water, which triggered a landslide and a massive flood.

Not a single survivor has been found at the port, which became an information-gathering center for families both in China and around the world. The answers are not immediately apparent here. The public five-story border control facility, which towered over the surrounding area in the imposing style of Chinese government institutions, was destroyed. All that can now be seen of the building is the remains of its foundation - the publication writes.

According to Chinese authorities, 31 people have died, while another 531 are considered missing. More than 250 of those being sought are foreigners.

According to the publication, Chinese authorities have still not released a list of the people who were at the port during the disaster or are considered missing. This has raised questions about transparency, particularly among families desperately seeking news about missing loved ones.

In addition, search-and-rescue efforts are being hampered by the mountainous terrain, heavy rains and the risk of further landslides. Barrier lakes have also formed as debris and mud blocked parts of the river, creating an additional risk.

According to the authorities of China and Nepal, the deaths of more than 1,000 people have been confirmed in total following the disaster on August 26, while thousands still remain missing.

We remind you

In Nepal, DNA is being profiled to identify unidentified bodies after the natural disaster. The whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown.