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Rain will linger in Ukraine for one more day, and temperatures may drop to +19°

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1448 views

Moderate rain is expected in Ukraine, with thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas. Daytime temperatures will be 14–27°.

Rain will linger in Ukraine for one more day, and temperatures may drop to +19°

Moderate rain is expected in Ukraine tomorrow, with thunderstorms possible in some areas,  temperatures will range from 19 to 27°, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Moderate rain; at night, light rain in places in most western and northern regions, and during the day in the southwest of the country; in the southern regions, thunderstorms in places during the day 

- the statement said.

According to forecasters, the wind will be northwesterly at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s during the day in Ukraine, except in the northeast.

Temperatures will be 10–15° at night and 14–19° during the day; in the south and southeast of the country, 15–20° at night and 22–27° during the day.

Get your umbrellas ready — what weather is expected in Ukraine over the weekend04.09.26, 16:45 • 5178 views

Antonina Tumanova

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