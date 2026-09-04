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Get your umbrellas ready — what weather is expected in Ukraine over the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Rain, thunderstorms, and strong westerly winds are expected in most regions. By September 7, daytime temperatures will drop to 15–23°C.

Get your umbrellas ready — what weather is expected in Ukraine over the weekend

Ukraine is in for rain, thunderstorms, and a drop in temperatures over the weekend; precipitation will stop only on Monday, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Over the weekend, light and moderate rain is expected in most regions, with thunderstorms in some places and westerly wind gusts of 15–20 m/s during the day; on Monday, precipitation will stop 

- forecasters report.

Temperatures will be 12–17° overnight, 22–27° tomorrow during the day, and up to 30° in the south and southeast of the country; on September 6–7, temperatures will drop to 7–14° at night and 15–23° during the day, reaching up to 25° in the south of the country.

Autumn will begin with contrasting weather - meteorologist gives forecast01.09.26, 09:00 • 4194 views

Antonina Tumanova

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