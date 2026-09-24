Ukrainian national detained over stabbing at a monastery in Poland: one dead and several injured

$44.860.0751.190.15
ukenru
10:29 AM • 9512 views
EU approved nearly €3 billion for Ukraine after it completed 10 reform steps
09:57 AM • 11833 views
Zelenskyy called the G20 summit in the United States "one of the best" opportunities to meet with Putin
08:59 AM • 10038 views
Russian strikes claimed the lives of 8 people and injured more than 20; Nova Poshta was affected — consequences by regionPhotoVideo
08:00 AM • 17550 views
Zelenskyy explained how Ukraine is collecting one or two air defense missiles at a time
Exclusive
06:56 AM • 23382 views
A boy was born at a maternity hospital in Kyiv during the explosionsPhotoVideo
September 24, 05:21 AM • 25045 views
Four "Zircon" missiles and three ballistic missiles were neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's massive attack
September 23, 10:20 PM • 45695 views
Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles
September 23, 06:22 PM • 54500 views
Ukraine handed over prisoners from North Korea to South Korea - Zelenskyy
September 23, 06:09 PM • 36486 views
"Hear the cry for help" — Sybiha, at the UN, called on the world to save the residents of Oleshky from a humanitarian catastrophe
September 23, 04:51 PM • 31778 views
"Be vigilant in the coming days" — the NSDC warned of Russia preparing a ballistic strike
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.3m/s
75%
745mm
Popular news
"Russia will not end this war without pressure": Zelenskyy met with members of CongressPhotoSeptember 24, 02:22 AM • 12371 views
What is celebrated on September 24 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 24, 02:58 AM • 9372 views
A discrepancy of UAH 73.5 million: how much did the NHSU actually pay the Odrex clinic?06:00 AM • 25221 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhoto06:25 AM • 22724 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin conceal09:32 AM • 9156 views
Publications
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?Photo10:30 AM • 5128 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin conceal09:32 AM • 9340 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhoto06:25 AM • 22838 views
A discrepancy of UAH 73.5 million: how much did the NHSU actually pay the Odrex clinic?06:00 AM • 25326 views
Alzheimer’s disease: which symptoms should raise concern and what may reduce the risk
Exclusive
September 23, 04:32 PM • 54013 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
New York City
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 35244 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhotoSeptember 23, 12:38 PM • 42978 views
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideoSeptember 23, 11:36 AM • 44826 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to PutinSeptember 23, 07:19 AM • 51997 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 52232 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Heating
Forbes
Fox News

Ukrainian national detained over stabbing at a monastery in Poland: one dead and several injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

In Jarosław, during Mass, a knife-wielding attacker killed a man and injured four people. Police detained a 31-year-old citizen of Ukraine.

Ukrainian national detained over stabbing at a monastery in Poland: one dead and several injured
Photo: Gazeta Jarosławska

In Poland, one person was killed and four others were injured in a knife attack at the convent of Benedictine nuns in Jarosław, in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship. Clergy are among those affected. Police detained a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen. UNN reports this, citing TVN24.

Details

The attack took place on Thursday, September 24, at around 9:30 a.m. local time at the convent of Benedictine nuns in Jarosław. "Preliminary data indicate that the man stabbed four men and a woman," said Anna Długosz of the district police headquarters in Jarosław.

One man did not survive the attack, while two others are in critical condition. The injured men are members of the clergy. The identity of the injured woman is unknown.

"At present, we do not have such information," Anna Długosz said in response to a question about whether the woman was a Benedictine nun.

Prosecutors are working at the scene.

"A prosecutor from Jarosław is working at the scene, as is a prosecutor from Przemyśl, who is also on his way. The suspected perpetrator has been detained. Verification and an investigation are under way. I cannot provide any details," said Małgorzata Tacyuch-Kurasiewicz, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office in Przemyśl.

The attack took place during Mass.

The motives of the 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen are not yet known.

"Both laypeople and clergy attending Mass at the abbey were involved in the incident," said Małgorzata Tacyuch-Kurasiewicz.

"A young man ran into the church with a long machete," said one of the women present at the scene.

In Poland, an 18-year-old Ukrainian was taken into custody after a knife attack on a Polish woman04.08.26, 18:16 • 15379 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Terrorist attack
Skirmishes
TVN24
Ukraine
Poland