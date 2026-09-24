Ukrainian national detained over stabbing at a monastery in Poland: one dead and several injured

Photo: Gazeta Jarosławska

In Poland, one person was killed and four others were injured in a knife attack at the convent of Benedictine nuns in Jarosław, in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship. Clergy are among those affected. Police detained a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen. UNN reports this, citing TVN24.

Details

The attack took place on Thursday, September 24, at around 9:30 a.m. local time at the convent of Benedictine nuns in Jarosław. "Preliminary data indicate that the man stabbed four men and a woman," said Anna Długosz of the district police headquarters in Jarosław.

One man did not survive the attack, while two others are in critical condition. The injured men are members of the clergy. The identity of the injured woman is unknown.

"At present, we do not have such information," Anna Długosz said in response to a question about whether the woman was a Benedictine nun.

Prosecutors are working at the scene.

"A prosecutor from Jarosław is working at the scene, as is a prosecutor from Przemyśl, who is also on his way. The suspected perpetrator has been detained. Verification and an investigation are under way. I cannot provide any details," said Małgorzata Tacyuch-Kurasiewicz, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office in Przemyśl.

The attack took place during Mass.

The motives of the 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen are not yet known.

"Both laypeople and clergy attending Mass at the abbey were involved in the incident," said Małgorzata Tacyuch-Kurasiewicz.

"A young man ran into the church with a long machete," said one of the women present at the scene.

In Poland, an 18-year-old Ukrainian was taken into custody after a knife attack on a Polish woman