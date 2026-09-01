Autumn will begin with contrasting weather - meteorologist gives forecast

In Ukraine, on September 1, the weather in the west will be determined by an atmospheric front, bringing rain, while part of the country will still be under the influence of high atmospheric pressure, sunny and dry weather, forecaster Natalka Didenko said on social media, reports UNN.

Details

"In the western regions of Ukraine tomorrow, September 1, a cold atmospheric front will bring rain and, in some places, even thunderstorms, as well as gusty winds. This rain will reach the central region of Vinnytsia, as well as the northern regions of Zhytomyr and Kyiv. In the rest of Ukraine — namely Chernihiv and Sumy regions, most of the central regions, the entire southern part and the eastern regions — there will be high atmospheric pressure, sunshine and dry weather," Didenko said.

According to her forecast, air temperatures will be divided between the Left Bank and the Right Bank.

In the western regions, as well as Zhytomyr region, Vinnytsia region, and parts of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, temperatures of +23°...+26° are expected, while in the rest of the country it will still be a summery +25°...+29°; with more intense sunshine, temperatures could even reach +30°. However, this is more likely to apply to the eastern regions and the southern part of the country, as well as Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions and Kropyvnytskyi and its surrounding areas.

Weather in Kyiv

According to the forecast, on September 1, air temperatures will be +26°...+28°. "In the morning, it will be practically perfect for wearing a vyshyvanka with long sleeves, that is, around +21°...+24°," Didenko noted.

"Rain in Kyiv is possible both in the morning and during the day, but, to be honest, it will most likely be just a few drops to moisten the excessively dry air, smoky after these unbearable fires. I think the rain will come in handy, but I repeat — nothing significant is expected," the forecaster wrote.

"From the perspective of the coming days, September 1 in Kyiv is expected to be the warmest day, that is, the day with the highest air temperature.

Because already on September 2, 3 and 4, and even more so on September 5, 6 and 7, it will be cooler," she added.

The first day of autumn will bring rain and thunderstorms to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on September 1