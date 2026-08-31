The first day of autumn will bring rain and thunderstorms to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on September 1

On the first day of autumn, September 1, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. Short-term showers and thunderstorms will occur in the western and northern regions; during the day, precipitation is also forecast in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. UNN reports this, citing the forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

The rest of the country will be predominantly dry. Daytime air temperatures will be 23-28 degrees Celsius.

Details

According to meteorologists’ forecasts, on Monday, September 1, variable cloudiness will prevail in Ukraine.

Short-term showers and thunderstorms are expected in the western and northern regions. During the day, the precipitation zone will also extend to Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. At the same time, no significant precipitation is forecast for the rest of Ukraine.

The wind will be predominantly southwesterly at a speed of 7-12 m/s.

Overnight air temperatures will be 13-18 degrees Celsius. It will be cooler in the east of the country, where thermometer readings will drop to 9-14 degrees.

During the daytime, temperatures of 23-28 degrees Celsius are expected across Ukraine.

What the weather will be like at the beginning of September

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, variable weather is forecast in most regions of Ukraine from September 1 to 3. It will be determined by a cold atmospheric front moving eastward from Western Europe.

As the front passes, atmospheric pressure, air humidity and temperature will fluctuate in Ukraine.

Ahead of the front, a fairly strong southwesterly wind is expected on September 1. After it passes, the wind direction will change to westerly and northwesterly.

Cooler air will begin arriving in Ukraine from the west and northwest. According to meteorologists’ forecasts, the temperature drop will be particularly noticeable overnight.

At the same time, on September 2-3, temperatures will rise somewhat in the south and southeast of Ukraine.

Thus, the beginning of the calendar autumn will not bring a sharp cold spell to Ukraine: daytime temperatures will remain comfortable in many regions, although the weather will become more changeable due to the passage of an atmospheric front.

What September 2026 will be like

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center also released a forecast for the average monthly temperature and precipitation levels for September.

The average air temperature during the month is expected to range from 11 to 18 degrees Celsius. These figures approximately correspond to the climatic norm for September.

Monthly precipitation is forecast at 37-76 mm. In the Carpathians, 74 to 106 mm of precipitation is expected.

Overall, precipitation in September will amount to about 80-120% of the climatic norm, meaning it will generally remain within its range.