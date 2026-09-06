Negotiations between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President’s special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have begun in Kyiv. Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, noted that representatives of France, the United Kingdom, and Germany had also arrived in Kyiv.

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Kyiv after visiting moscow.

UNN reported that the U.S. delegation that visited moscow included Jean Lang, acting head of the sanctions division at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This may indicate that U.S. sanctions against russia were among the topics discussed.

The russian dictator vladimir putin’s office called the meeting with U.S. President’s special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner "substantive, constructive, and as frank as possible." At the same time, putin stated that "the kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by reinterring Nazis."

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was ready for a constructive conversation with the U.S. and interested in ending the war as soon as possible.