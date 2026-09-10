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Ukraine has introduced a special border regime in the one-kilometer zone along the border with Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The government has restricted entry, residence, and work in the one-kilometer border strip along the borders with Russia and Belarus. The exception is defense and border protection.

Ukraine has introduced a special border regime in the one-kilometer zone along the border with Russia and Belarus

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced a special border regime in the one-kilometer strip along the state border with Russia and Belarus. The decision provides for additional restrictions on people’s presence and the performance of work in this zone. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the government’s decision, additional rules governing presence and movement are being established within the one-kilometer strip along the border. In particular, the restrictions concern entry, presence, and the performance of work unrelated to ensuring the defense and protection of the state border.

The special regime applies to sections of Ukraine’s state border with Russia and Belarus. Its introduction is linked to the need to strengthen control over the border area and ensure security amid the full-scale war.

The State Border Guard Service emphasized that the established regime is intended to regulate access to territories directly adjacent to the state border. At the same time, the restrictions do not apply to activities necessary for Ukraine’s defense, the protection of the state border, or the performance of relevant official duties.

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Olga Rozgon

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