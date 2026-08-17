Trump stated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is the main goal of the United States

On Monday, President Donald Trump once again stated that the main U.S. objective in the war with Iran is to prevent the country from obtaining nuclear weapons, refuting statements by some of his advisers who emphasized the importance of maintaining low global oil and gas prices, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"The main goal — and always will be — is that Iran never have nuclear weapons under any circumstances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Monday morning in a post on Truth Social.

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The U.S. president's statement came after Vice President J.D. Vance said last week that the administration had two goals in the war, including maintaining oil and gas supplies from the Persian Gulf countries.

On Thursday, speaking on Fox News, Vance was asked how the conflict could ultimately end.

"It is about ensuring that the Persian Gulf countries continue to supply oil and gas to the global economy so that we have energy price stability," Vance said, adding: "That is goal number one: keeping oil and gas prices low for Americans across the country. And, obviously, the second goal is to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon."

On Friday, responding to a question, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that "both goals are equally important to the president."

Al Arabiya learned of an agreement to extend the 60-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States