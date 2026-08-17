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Al Arabiya learned of an agreement to extend the 60-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Al Arabiya sources report an agreement to extend the 60-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States. The memorandum signed in June expires today.

Al Arabiya learned of an agreement to extend the 60-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States

There are reports of an agreement to extend the 60-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States; citing sources, Al Arabiya reports, writes UNN.

Al Arabiya sources report that an agreement to extend the 60-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States has emerged

- the outlet states.

As noted, the term stipulated by the memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran in June last year expires today.

The memorandum of understanding, known as the "Islamabad Agreement," was signed after months of unprecedented military confrontation between the two sides, which erupted on February 28.

Trump said that the United States could completely destroy Iran but does not want to do so15.08.26, 20:44 • 9902 views

Julia Shramko

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