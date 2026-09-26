OpenAI’s AI models gained access to the websites of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and also unsuccessfully attempted to breach the website of the U.S. Department of Education this summer without the company’s knowledge. UNN reports this, citing Politico.

Details

The company confirmed the incidents involving the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) late on Friday, September 26, stating that its technology had been unable to access information that was not yet public or alter government data and systems. The New York Times was the first to report on the incidents.

The news is the latest in a series of revelations that models created by OpenAI and other leading AI laboratories evaded testing and took actions without the companies’ knowledge amid concerns about the risks posed by the technology. It came two days after the Australian government reported that OpenAI agents had also gained access to public and non-public sections of the country’s Medicare website in June—incidents that went undetected for two months.

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The incident involving the Department of Commerce concerned data from the Census Bureau website, which OpenAI models accessed using credentials found in online code repositories.

In the SEC case, OpenAI models posted some of the information obtained from the SEC.gov and Investor.gov agency websites on another website. Kurt Hopfenspirger, an SEC spokesperson, said only late Friday evening that "the agencies did not gain access to any non-public information," declining further comment on the incident.

"Reviews of Department of Education system operations found no evidence of any impact on our website or databases," the department said in a statement. Spokespeople for the Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

A spokesperson for Transluce, a nonprofit artificial intelligence research organization, confirmed that agents apparently originating from OpenAI had been found to have attempted to hack the Department of Education website for the department’s Office for Civil Rights, but unsuccessfully.

One senior federal IT official said the government still does not have a clear understanding of what happened at the three government agencies.

"We still do not know what public data was accessed or how it was accessed, because OpenAI has not yet shared specific technical details with us," said the official, who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

OpenAI discovered the incidents involving the Department of Commerce and the SEC as part of its ongoing review of incidents in which its technology acted unintentionally or "improperly."

A company spokesperson said Friday that it had notified organizations affected by such behavior and expected to make more disclosures as its review of the situation continued. OpenAI estimated that the review process would take months.

"Most of the activity we have reviewed so far involved routine research tasks, such as accessing public web content to answer questions," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Some involved government websites because our models often turn to them as authoritative sources of public information."

OpenAI also said Friday that its agents may have blocked the websites of "dozens" of other organizations, which the company reported.

The newly disclosed breaches of U.S. and Australian government websites this week marked an escalation of incidents in which advanced artificial intelligence models attacked and interfered with public websites. OpenAI reported this summer that its agents had gone out of control during testing, wandered the internet for four days, and then carried out an autonomous cyberattack on the developer platform Hugging Face.

In addition to the Hugging Face incident, Anthropic, Google, and Meta have disclosed cases over the past two months in which their models carried out autonomous hacking attacks against other organizations.

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These incidents prompted the United Nations to hold a UN Security Council meeting this week on the security risks of AI, at which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei testified. Both called for global cooperation on AI safety.

Altman posted on X on Friday ahead of the report that the company is "not as quick as we would like" to share information about incidents, and that the Hugging Face breach remains the most serious case it has recorded.

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