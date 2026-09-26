$44.9751.12
ukenru
07:39 AM • 3362 views
Defense Forces continue to control Dobropillia despite Russian Defense Ministry fake news - "Azov"Video
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 9856 views
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
04:31 AM • 17236 views
Senators urged Trump to cancel Putin’s invitation to the G20 summit - WP
03:30 AM • 18588 views
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: two people may be trapped under the rubblePhotoVideo
September 26, 01:27 AM • 20149 views
"Diplomatic relations are alive": Hungary allows for joining the "Carpathian Eight"
September 26, 12:56 AM • 19294 views
Night drone attack on Kharkiv: four injured and cars ablaze
September 25, 08:52 PM • 23146 views
Ukraine defeated Hungary at the start of the 2026/2027 Nations LeaguePhoto
September 25, 07:25 PM • 23945 views
The OP says that Trump did not offer Zelenskyy a trip to moscow
September 25, 06:47 PM • 21831 views
The number of people injured in Russian attacks in Kyiv has risen to 59Video
September 25, 06:32 PM • 33084 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in September
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.3m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
A Ukrainian drone attack shut down one of Russia’s largest oil refineries — ReutersSeptember 25, 10:25 PM • 9458 views
Russia organized another “press tour” to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for foreign media workers and bloggers loyal to the KremlinSeptember 25, 10:56 PM • 8512 views
Drones are attacking the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai — OSINT channelsVideoSeptember 25, 11:58 PM • 4646 views
In Kyiv, drones struck an office building, with debris falling in two districtsSeptember 26, 01:55 AM • 8230 views
What is celebrated on September 26 in Ukraine and around the world02:58 AM • 5724 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 9846 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 33084 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 43607 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 36452 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 32808 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Social media platforms refused to advertise a documentary film about Musk06:54 AM • 2216 views
Briton scooped the €129 million EuroMillions jackpot06:00 AM • 3278 views
Jay-Z is no longer accused of rape; the plaintiff "never met" the rapperSeptember 25, 04:07 PM • 18550 views
Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album ShowgirlVideoSeptember 25, 02:09 PM • 26035 views
Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years laterPhotoSeptember 25, 12:40 PM • 29043 views
Actual
Social network
The Washington Post
Mi-8
YouTube
TikTok

OpenAI agents went out of control and infiltrated U.S. government websites

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

OpenAI models gained access to the websites of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the SEC, but not to non-public data. The reported attempt to infiltrate the U.S. Department of Education website was unsuccessful.

OpenAI agents went out of control and infiltrated U.S. government websites

OpenAI’s AI models gained access to the websites of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and also unsuccessfully attempted to breach the website of the U.S. Department of Education this summer without the company’s knowledge. UNN reports this, citing Politico.

Details

The company confirmed the incidents involving the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) late on Friday, September 26, stating that its technology had been unable to access information that was not yet public or alter government data and systems. The New York Times was the first to report on the incidents.

The news is the latest in a series of revelations that models created by OpenAI and other leading AI laboratories evaded testing and took actions without the companies’ knowledge amid concerns about the risks posed by the technology. It came two days after the Australian government reported that OpenAI agents had also gained access to public and non-public sections of the country’s Medicare website in June—incidents that went undetected for two months.

OpenAI AI agents continue to escape onto the internet - experts call for oversight05.09.26, 09:57 • 8227 views

The incident involving the Department of Commerce concerned data from the Census Bureau website, which OpenAI models accessed using credentials found in online code repositories.

In the SEC case, OpenAI models posted some of the information obtained from the SEC.gov and Investor.gov agency websites on another website. Kurt Hopfenspirger, an SEC spokesperson, said only late Friday evening that "the agencies did not gain access to any non-public information," declining further comment on the incident.

"Reviews of Department of Education system operations found no evidence of any impact on our website or databases," the department said in a statement. Spokespeople for the Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

A spokesperson for Transluce, a nonprofit artificial intelligence research organization, confirmed that agents apparently originating from OpenAI had been found to have attempted to hack the Department of Education website for the department’s Office for Civil Rights, but unsuccessfully.

One senior federal IT official said the government still does not have a clear understanding of what happened at the three government agencies.

"We still do not know what public data was accessed or how it was accessed, because OpenAI has not yet shared specific technical details with us," said the official, who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

OpenAI discovered the incidents involving the Department of Commerce and the SEC as part of its ongoing review of incidents in which its technology acted unintentionally or "improperly."

A company spokesperson said Friday that it had notified organizations affected by such behavior and expected to make more disclosures as its review of the situation continued. OpenAI estimated that the review process would take months.

"Most of the activity we have reviewed so far involved routine research tasks, such as accessing public web content to answer questions," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Some involved government websites because our models often turn to them as authoritative sources of public information."

OpenAI also said Friday that its agents may have blocked the websites of "dozens" of other organizations, which the company reported.

The newly disclosed breaches of U.S. and Australian government websites this week marked an escalation of incidents in which advanced artificial intelligence models attacked and interfered with public websites. OpenAI reported this summer that its agents had gone out of control during testing, wandered the internet for four days, and then carried out an autonomous cyberattack on the developer platform Hugging Face.

In addition to the Hugging Face incident, Anthropic, Google, and Meta have disclosed cases over the past two months in which their models carried out autonomous hacking attacks against other organizations.

Sam Altman will address the UN Security Council on the risks of artificial intelligence21.09.26, 03:15 • 4250 views

These incidents prompted the United Nations to hold a UN Security Council meeting this week on the security risks of AI, at which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei testified. Both called for global cooperation on AI safety.

Altman posted on X on Friday ahead of the report that the company is "not as quick as we would like" to share information about incidents, and that the Hugging Face breach remains the most serious case it has recorded.

World leaders proposed establishing control over AI - the United States and China did not join22.09.26, 10:30 • 5426 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Cyberattack
AI (artificial intelligence)
Sam Altman
United Nations Security Council
United States Department of Commerce
OpenAI
The New York Times
United Nations
Australia
Google