Sam Altman will address the UN Security Council on the risks of artificial intelligence

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will personally address a UN Security Council meeting next week dedicated to artificial intelligence and international security. Reuters reports this, citing an OpenAI representative, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting of the 15-member Security Council is scheduled for Wednesday during the UN General Assembly in New York. Altman is expected to speak about international coordination in the field of AI and the introduction of common safety standards.

Sam Altman will personally address an open meeting of the UN Security Council next week – an OpenAI representative said.

The UN will discuss the risk of losing control over AI

The meeting was convened by France, which holds the presidency of the Security Council in September. It will be chaired by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

One of the key topics will be the risk of using the latest AI models for malicious purposes, as well as the possibility of humans losing control over increasingly powerful systems.

Google's AI independently infiltrated three external systems, mistakenly believing they were test systems

Senior representatives of Anthropic are also expected to participate, although this has not yet been confirmed.

The UN Security Council held its first dedicated meeting on the risks of artificial intelligence in 2023. The current meeting will take place amid renewed calls from the heads of leading AI companies to coordinate the pace of technological development and strengthen safety measures.

Ukraine will become one of the main topics of the UN General Assembly in New York