Sam Altman will address the UN Security Council on the risks of artificial intelligence

$44.6651.24
ukenru
11:56 PM • 1722 views
Sikorski reported how much of Russia’s capacity Ukraine has destroyed and threatened the Russians with aircraftVideo
10:57 PM • 5620 views
European intelligence services have warned of possible Russian actions against NATO within the next few months
10:32 PM • 6490 views
State Duma elections, half of the protocols processed: results and the first reactions from party leaders
10:16 PM • 5952 views
Umerov said there had been significant progress in talks with the United States; 1–2 key issues remain – Axios
08:45 PM • 11956 views
Trump repeatedly asked Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries during a phone call – Axios
08:05 PM • 13852 views
Ukraine will become one of the main topics of the UN General Assembly in New York
06:46 PM • 20874 views
"The peace track is priority No. 1": Zelenskyy and Trump agree to meet in New York
Exclusive
September 20, 04:31 PM • 24125 views
A Russian UAV struck an "Eco-Market" warehouse in the Kyiv region — photo reportPhoto
Exclusive
September 20, 03:43 PM • 19751 views
Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries
September 20, 12:26 PM • 22558 views
Russian strikes halted plants that produced 90% of Ukraine’s steel - Financial Times
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.8m/s
57%
750mm
Popular news
Almost 900 cases of sexual violence by the Russian Federation — Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to the UN report September 20, 02:27 PM • 7808 views
A “conversion center” involved in financial transactions worth over UAH 23 billion has been exposed — Office of the Prosecutor GeneralPhotoVideoSeptember 20, 02:41 PM • 5356 views
Wine was poured over Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during a festivalVideoSeptember 20, 02:59 PM • 15597 views
Former Kremlin political prisoner Mykola Karpiuk killed at the frontSeptember 20, 04:14 PM • 7628 views
The elections to the State Duma have concluded in russia: "United Russia" and 4 other parties clear the threshold07:02 PM • 18232 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 64763 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 83452 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 58903 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 73212 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 67449 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Taylor Swift
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Kherson Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorcePhoto12:06 AM • 176 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a rare joint appearance at Mahomes' party11:06 PM • 1110 views
Christine Taylor revealed how she was robbed at gunpoint in the '90s10:05 PM • 1940 views
Hollywood stars gathered in Malibu for a memorial ceremony for Hayden Panettiere09:05 PM • 3560 views
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new filmSeptember 19, 10:49 AM • 33421 views
Actual
The Guardian
Film
Series
Fox News
Facebook

Sam Altman will address the UN Security Council on the risks of artificial intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will address the UN Security Council on international coordination and the safety of artificial intelligence.

Sam Altman will address the UN Security Council on the risks of artificial intelligence

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will personally address a UN Security Council meeting next week dedicated to artificial intelligence and international security. Reuters reports this, citing an OpenAI representative, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting of the 15-member Security Council is scheduled for Wednesday during the UN General Assembly in New York. Altman is expected to speak about international coordination in the field of AI and the introduction of common safety standards.

Sam Altman will personally address an open meeting of the UN Security Council next week

– an OpenAI representative said.

The UN will discuss the risk of losing control over AI

The meeting was convened by France, which holds the presidency of the Security Council in September. It will be chaired by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

One of the key topics will be the risk of using the latest AI models for malicious purposes, as well as the possibility of humans losing control over increasingly powerful systems.

Google's AI independently infiltrated three external systems, mistakenly believing they were test systems19.09.26, 10:45 • 3452 views

Senior representatives of Anthropic are also expected to participate, although this has not yet been confirmed.

The UN Security Council held its first dedicated meeting on the risks of artificial intelligence in 2023. The current meeting will take place amid renewed calls from the heads of leading AI companies to coordinate the pace of technological development and strengthen safety measures.

Ukraine will become one of the main topics of the UN General Assembly in New York20.09.26, 23:05 • 13852 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Sam Altman
United Nations Security Council
OpenAI
United Nations
New York City
France