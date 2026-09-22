World leaders proposed establishing control over AI - the United States and China did not join

Twenty countries and the European Union have called for international cooperation to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) remains under human control, including the potential creation of a global oversight body to establish and enforce standards. The United States and China did not join the declaration. UNN reports this, citing Al Jazeera.

Which countries signed

Countries including Germany, South Africa, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore published a joint statement on Monday, September 21, as world leaders prepare to discuss the risks associated with the rapid development of AI at the annual meetings of the UN General Assembly.

Sam Altman will address the UN Security Council on the risks of artificial intelligence

The declaration, titled "A Call for Control of Frontier AI Models," published by the office of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, calls on governments and industry to take immediate steps to ensure that AI develops in accordance with international law and remains under "human direction, oversight and control."

"To realize the potential of AI, industry, governments and society must act now," the statement says.

"We must address these risks and strengthen oversight – without further widening the gap between countries in access to the benefits of AI," the statement says.

The declaration calls on countries to develop and coordinate "common standards," share reports on serious safety-related incidents, and explore the possibility of creating an international institution for "setting standards, ensuring verification and convening states when capability thresholds are exceeded."

Those who signed the declaration include German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Kenyan President William Ruto, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Who did not join

The United States and China, the world's two leading powers in AI, did not join the statement, which remains "open for endorsement" by other countries.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss AI at their meeting at the White House on Thursday, September 24, which will be their third in-person summit in less than a year.

The United States and China have made progress in trade talks and agreed to a separate dialogue on AI

Washington and Beijing, which are seeking dominance in advanced technologies, rejected calls to slow AI development to ensure greater safety.

Other countries that use artificial intelligence but did not sign the agreement include India, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom and France.