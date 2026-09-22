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The United States and China have made progress in trade talks and agreed to a separate dialogue on AI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1980 views

The United States and China have made progress in trade talks and agreed to a separate dialogue on AI. An extension of the truce for 3–6 months has not yet been agreed.

The United States and China have made progress in trade talks and agreed to a separate dialogue on AI

U.S. and Chinese representatives have concluded the second day of trade talks in New York ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s planned visit to the United States. The sides discussed trade, investment, and artificial intelligence, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

China’s Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min said that Monday’s talks focused on implementing the agreements the sides had reached earlier.

On Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Chinese trade representative Li Chenggang, and Vice Premier of the PRC He Lifeng held a full day of talks. Bessent called the meeting “very successful,” while the Chinese side described the “good atmosphere.”

The U.S. and China launch an AI dialogue

Following the talks, Washington and Beijing agreed to establish a separate U.S.-China dialogue on artificial intelligence. It is intended to develop a shared understanding of the technology’s opportunities and threats.

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One unresolved issue is the extension of the trade truce, which expires in November. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the sides could extend it for another 3–6 months, but no final agreement has yet been reached.

During the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the sides are expected to discuss trade, artificial intelligence, and supplies of rare-earth materials. In August, China’s exports of rare-earth magnets to the United States fell by 21% compared with July, to 512 tonnes.

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Stepan Haftko

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