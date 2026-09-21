How to align AI development with global climate goals - Türkiye proposed an important agreement ahead of the COP31 summit

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Turkey, which will host the COP31 climate summit in Antalya in November, initiated the process of drafting a political agreement on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Its goal is to address the rapid growth in energy demand from artificial intelligence (AI) by committing countries to align the development of AI infrastructure with global climate goals, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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A new "Antalya Declaration on Artificial Intelligence" is being developed jointly with the UN International Telecommunication Union; its draft will be published ahead of the COP31 summit, the Turkish side, which will chair the conference, said.

"We must openly discuss the increase in energy consumption by AI systems, and it is time for governments to begin establishing appropriate rules. We expect companies to ensure transparency regarding energy consumption data and to use clean energy for their operations," said Murat Kurum, Turkey's Minister of Environment and Urbanization, who has been appointed president of COP31.

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Ahead of the UN's annual climate summit, Turkey also officially presented its key initiative — a call for a global agreement to increase the share of electricity in final energy consumption to 35% by 2035. The initiative includes measures to electrify buildings, transport and industry.

The "35x35" initiative aims to encourage countries to use clean energy and energy storage systems, modernize power grids, and support developing countries in the process of moving away from fossil fuels.

Trump said that concerns about AI are being stoked by "negative forces"

Electricity currently accounts for around 20% of global energy demand. The remainder is covered primarily by fossil fuels, as well as biofuels and waste, which account for around 10%.

The voluntary agreement also provides for the creation of a global mechanism to track joint progress in electrification.

Turkey said that one day of the COP summit would be dedicated to technology and artificial intelligence. An initiative will also be launched to create a "portfolio of AI-based clean technology pilot projects" that will bring together technology developers, industrial partners and investors, particularly in the automotive and heat pump manufacturing sectors.

Trump stated that there is a "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centers