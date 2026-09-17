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King Charles warned AI leaders about existential risks if the technology "falls into the wrong hands"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

King Charles warned AI executives about the risks of the technology falling into the hands of malicious actors. He called for safeguards to be urgently strengthened.

King Charles warned AI leaders about existential risks if the technology "falls into the wrong hands"

On Thursday, British King Charles warned executives of artificial intelligence companies about the "existential threats" associated with the technology falling into the hands of malicious actors, and stressed the need to implement proper safeguards before it is "too late," UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"Those who created these technologies are increasingly warning that AI could develop more dangerous capabilities — including the ability to take lives," the King said, addressing executives from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic and other companies.

Trump said that concerns about AI are being stoked by "negative forces"13.09.26, 18:01 • 4819 views

"In this context, if I may put it that way, there is an urgent need to properly assess the existential risks associated with such technologies falling into the hands of malicious actors and their being used in a way that could lead to catastrophic consequences."

He added: "Your task is not simply to develop technologies, but to ensure that they continue to reliably serve humanity, society and the world around us."

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