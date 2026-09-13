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Trump said that concerns about AI are being stoked by "negative forces"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Trump said that the US is ahead of China in AI and must maintain its leadership. He dismissed concerns about scenarios that will not come to pass.

Trump said that concerns about AI are being stoked by "negative forces"
REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that some "very negative forces" are raising questions about artificial intelligence involving scenarios that will not actually come to pass. At the same time, he stressed that he wants the United States to retain its status as a leader in this field, reports UNN, citing Reuters.

"We are ahead of China in AI. We are the most advanced country in the world, and, frankly, I want it to stay that way, because whoever wins the AI technology race will win overall," Trump told reporters while at his golf course in Ireland, in response to a question about whether the development of the AI industry should be slowed or stricter regulation introduced.

"Certain limits can be set. One can do this or that. But in my opinion, there are a lot of very negative forces raising these questions — although they should not be doing so — and talking about things that will not happen."

We should add

Trump is not inclined to stoke fears surrounding the issue of AI.

His recent remarks came amid concern in the United States after two researchers from Anthropic warned that the rapid development of artificial intelligence could lead to the extinction of humanity in the near future.

During Trump's second term, his administration largely supported AI companies. Leaders in this industry and other technology companies, in turn, supported Trump's initiatives.

However, earlier this year, the Pentagon warned about risks associated with a model developed by Anthropic.

Following the researchers' warnings, some executives in the AI sector began advocating a slowdown in the pace of model improvement.

On Saturday, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei presented a three-stage plan intended to regulate the pace of development and provide more time to manage the associated risks.

Jacob Coxon, one of the Anthropic researchers who left the company and issued warnings, called on the United States to cooperate with other countries to control the pace of technology development.

"I believe that we need international coordination, otherwise we risk entering the same race with China, which could be just as dangerous," Coxon said on NBC's Meet the Press.

China and the Russian Federation are already using Anthropic's AI for cyberattacks, surveillance, and the development of dangerous technologies11.09.26, 04:56 • 14438 views

Antonina Tumanova

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