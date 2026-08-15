Trump said that the United States could completely destroy Iran but does not want to do so

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington has the capability to deliver a devastating blow to Iran, but is currently betting on economic pressure. This is reported by U.S. media, writes UNN.

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Answering a journalist's question about possible strikes on Iran ahead of the congressional elections, Trump said that the United States could "completely destroy everything there," but does not want to do so.

Instead, the U.S. president emphasized the large-scale sanctions pressure on Tehran.

We have economic sanctions imposed on them (Iran — ed.) the likes of which have never been imposed before. But if they strike, we will strike back — Trump said.

In recent days, Trump has repeatedly spoken about the superiority of economic pressure over a new large-scale military operation against Iran. Washington is also preparing additional measures to increase pressure on the Iranian economy.

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