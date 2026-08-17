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Trump cuts U.S.–South Korean military exercises over Iran and "good relations" with Kim Jong Un

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3564 views

Trump announced a reduction in joint U.S.–South Korean military exercises, explaining it by citing good relations with Kim Jong Un and Seoul's refusal to help against Iran. The "Ulchi Freedom Shield" exercise was scheduled to begin on August 17.

Trump cuts U.S.–South Korean military exercises over Iran and "good relations" with Kim Jong Un

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington would scale back joint military exercises with South Korea, explaining the decision by his good relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Seoul's lack of support for U.S. actions against Iran. CNN reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Trump said that the joint exercises are costly for the United States and, in his view, send an "absolutely inappropriate and hostile signal" to North Korea. He also emphasized his positive relationship with Kim Jong Un.

Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States long ago agreed to participate in joint military exercises with South Korea

- Trump wrote.

Trump mentioned Seoul's refusal to help in the confrontation with Iran

The U.S. president also said that he had previously approached the president of South Korea with an offer to join U.S. efforts to denuclearize Iran.

North Korean soldiers crossed the demarcation line; South Korean troops responded with warning shots — media16.08.26, 18:34 • 13655 views

I recently asked the president of South Korea whether he would like to join us in denuclearizing the Islamic Republic of Iran, and he said: "No, thank you!"

- Trump wrote.

The joint U.S.-South Korean Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises were scheduled to begin on August 17 and last 10 days. North Korea regularly opposes such military exercises, calling them preparations for aggression.

Earlier, Trump again spoke about his good personal relationship with Kim Jong Un. He posted a joint photograph with the North Korean leader and noted that they "GET ALONG GREAT."

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the sea amid preparations for U.S.–South Korean exercises12.08.26, 07:10 • 3735 views

Stepan Haftko

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