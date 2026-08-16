North Korean soldiers crossed the demarcation line; South Korean troops responded with warning shots — media

$44.7051.55
ukenru
06:07 PM • 4470 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
03:22 PM • 12402 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
02:39 PM • 22411 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?
02:09 PM • 9274 views
Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk wins gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 28550 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
August 16, 12:10 PM • 20990 views
Zelenskyy has not submitted nominations for the ministers of defense and foreign affairs — MP
August 16, 10:48 AM • 24256 views
The General Staff confirmed the strike on a plant that produces fuel for “Smerch” and “Tornado” systems
Exclusive
August 16, 10:08 AM • 21409 views
The eclipse corridor is gaining strength: why August 20–23 could become turning-point days
Exclusive
August 16, 08:57 AM • 18803 views
Adapting first-graders to school: a child psychologist explained how to cope with difficulties
August 16, 08:13 AM • 18163 views
Russian missile strike on "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" — two killed, 13 injured
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2m/s
38%
745mm
Popular news
Spanish F-18 shoots down unidentified drone over RomaniaAugust 16, 09:12 AM • 10952 views
Russian strike on Sumy region on August 16 — two killed, people woundedPhotoAugust 16, 09:32 AM • 6518 views
Over the course of a week, Russia launched 1,550 UAVs, nearly 1,560 aerial bombs, and 62 missiles at Ukraine — ZelenskyyVideoAugust 16, 10:34 AM • 4134 views
In Kramatorsk, the body of a man was recovered from the rubble after a Russian airstrikePhotoVideoAugust 16, 10:55 AM • 8220 views
Historian and soldier of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" Vitalii Shtefan killed at the frontAugust 16, 11:42 AM • 10090 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?02:39 PM • 22412 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 28551 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 91080 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 74108 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 66836 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Kiper
Musician
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 47345 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 83858 views
Travis Kelce shared details of his wedding to Taylor Swift and called it the best night of his lifePhotoAugust 12, 10:15 PM • 79334 views
Rihanna showed rare photos with all three of her children in BarbadosPhotoAugust 12, 07:57 AM • 96094 views
Cristiano Ronaldo married Georgina Rodríguez after 10 years of datingPhotoAugust 11, 08:18 PM • 89523 views
Actual
Social network
P-800 Oniks
Film
Series
9K720 Iskander

North Korean soldiers crossed the demarcation line; South Korean troops responded with warning shots — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2928 views

South Korean troops fired warning shots last week after a group of North Korean soldiers crossed the demarcation line. These are the first such incidents this year; the violators returned to their side.

North Korean soldiers crossed the demarcation line; South Korean troops responded with warning shots — media

Last week, South Korean troops fired warning shots after a group of North Korean soldiers crossed the land border between the two Koreas, prompting them to return to their side. Yonhap reported this, citing a source, according to UNN.

Details

According to a government source, several North Korean soldiers crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) on the eastern front line last week, prompting warning shots in accordance with the army's operational procedures.

The publication notes that these were the first warning shots fired by South Korean troops this year in response to a border crossing by North Korean forces. No violations of the MDL by North Korean troops had been reported earlier this year.

The soldiers are believed to have been patrolling the area when they crossed the MDL, which divides the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas—the legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

After the warning shots, the North Korean forces returned to their side, and no other unusual activity was detected.

Under the rules of engagement, South Korean troops issue warning messages if North Korean forces approach the border between the North and South (MDL), and then fire warning shots if they cross the border.

In recent years, brief crossings of the MDL border by North Korean forces have frequently been reported, as North Korea strengthens its side of the border after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared inter-Korean relations to be "two hostile" states at the end of 2023.

Last year, North Korean forces violated the MDL border 17 times.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the sea amid preparations for U.S.–South Korean exercises12.08.26, 07:10 • 3718 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World