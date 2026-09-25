Koretskyi discussed strengthening air defense, energy, and joint defense industry projects with the U.S. ambassador

$44.860.0751.190.15
ukenru
07:42 PM • 8784 views
Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal
06:59 PM • 11523 views
The Ukrainian who carried out a brutal attack in Poland is currently in a psychiatric hospital, the ambassador says
05:19 PM • 15295 views
Pashynskyi has reached a plea agreement with the HACC and undertaken to pay over UAH 1 billion for the benefit of the Defense Forces
04:39 PM • 16649 views
NATO strengthens intelligence sharing due to the threat from Russia
September 24, 03:01 PM • 16267 views
Trump, together with his wife, welcomed Xi's motorcade near the White House and immediately declared a "great friendship"PhotoVideo
September 24, 01:53 PM • 19617 views
Oil prices rose by 2%, while diesel in Europe is breaking records
September 24, 01:33 PM • 14744 views
In Ukraine, the additional payment for teachers in frontline areas has been retained — how much educators will receive
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 30271 views
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
September 24, 10:29 AM • 27004 views
EU approved nearly €3 billion for Ukraine after it completed 10 reform steps
September 24, 09:57 AM • 25325 views
Zelenskyy called the G20 summit in the United States "one of the best" opportunities to meet with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
91%
750mm
Popular news
Several enterprises were damaged in Kyiv by Russian shellingPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 11:53 AM • 5132 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 24429 views
Kyiv's 120-year-old Saint Protection Church damaged in a Russian attackPhotoSeptember 24, 01:24 PM • 4450 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticizedSeptember 24, 02:08 PM • 12881 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideoSeptember 24, 02:19 PM • 15259 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 30271 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 24578 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?PhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 31426 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 34820 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 44233 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Benjamin Netanyahu
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideo08:00 PM • 1738 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant Varfolomieiev05:41 PM • 4480 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideoSeptember 24, 02:19 PM • 15371 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticizedSeptember 24, 02:08 PM • 12996 views
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 45009 views
Actual
Heating
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MIM-104 Patriot
BFM TV
Film

Koretskyi discussed strengthening air defense, energy, and joint defense industry projects with the U.S. ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine Paul Houston discussed air defense, weapons production, and protecting the energy sector. They also discussed LNG and risk insurance.

Koretskyi discussed strengthening air defense, energy, and joint defense industry projects with the U.S. ambassador

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi discussed with the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in Ukraine, Paul Houston, specific steps to strengthen air defense and protect cities from Russian ballistic and drone attacks, as well as joint weapons production initiatives. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of government, other topics of the conversation included the energy situation ahead of the heating season, corporate governance reforms in state-owned energy companies, and further cooperation in the energy sector, including increased purchases of American LNG.

He also shared an initiative to expand the war-risk insurance program, counting on the support and active participation of the American side

- Koretskyi noted.

He added that Kyiv continues to work with the United States on specific solutions that strengthen Ukraine’s security, protect its energy sector, and create new opportunities for cooperation.

We remind you

On August 23, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in Ukraine Paul Houston began his mission in Kyiv and attended the National Prayer Breakfast.

"Not only for Ukraine's sake" — Zelenskyy called on the US to increase economic pressure on Russia21.09.26, 21:24 • 7864 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv