Koretskyi discussed strengthening air defense, energy, and joint defense industry projects with the U.S. ambassador

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi discussed with the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in Ukraine, Paul Houston, specific steps to strengthen air defense and protect cities from Russian ballistic and drone attacks, as well as joint weapons production initiatives. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of government, other topics of the conversation included the energy situation ahead of the heating season, corporate governance reforms in state-owned energy companies, and further cooperation in the energy sector, including increased purchases of American LNG.

He also shared an initiative to expand the war-risk insurance program, counting on the support and active participation of the American side - Koretskyi noted.

He added that Kyiv continues to work with the United States on specific solutions that strengthen Ukraine’s security, protect its energy sector, and create new opportunities for cooperation.

We remind you

On August 23, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in Ukraine Paul Houston began his mission in Kyiv and attended the National Prayer Breakfast.

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