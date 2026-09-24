Several enterprises were damaged in Kyiv by Russian shelling

Production of "Titka Klara" was damaged in Kyiv due to Russian shelling. The company's press service reported this on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

The network of pastry shops reported that some menu items may be unavailable in the near future.

We are doing everything possible to resume operations as soon as possible and return to the shelves everything you love so much - the company said in a statement.

In addition, a Russian missile destroyed the Dukachi jewelry enterprise. The company reported that the production facility was completely destroyed as a result of the strike. No employees were injured.

Russia also damaged the main production facility and warehouse of "TK-Domashniy Tekstil" in Kyiv.

As a reminder

Russia attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv region on the morning of September 24. Seven people are currently known to have been killed, and at least 10 people were injured.