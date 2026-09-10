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Four night bus routes will be launched from the railway station in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Starting September 10, buses will run through Kyiv during curfew hours—from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. The service interval will be about an hour.

Four night bus routes will be launched from the railway station in Kyiv

Four night bus routes are being launched in the capital from the Central Railway Station. They will operate during curfew hours, from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia’s press service, according to UNN. 

Sometimes, due to enemy shelling and the threat of air attacks, our trains arrive in Kyiv later than planned. For passengers, this means not only waiting but also a more difficult journey home—especially at night. Therefore, the city is launching four temporary night bus routes from the Central Railway Station. They will help passengers arriving in Kyiv at night continue their journey across the city 

- the statement said. 

Starting September 10, the buses will operate during curfew hours, from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

In the direction of the Central Railway Station, buses from residential areas will begin operating earlier, according to separate timetables and from designated boarding points. The approximate interval between buses is 60 minutes.

Boarding and alighting at stops are on request.

Routes:

  • No. 131-N: Central Railway Station - "Darnytsia" metro station - Central Railway Station;
    • No. 132-N: Central Railway Station - "Minska" metro station - Central Railway Station;
      • No. 133-N: Central Railway Station - Tuluzu Street - Central Railway Station;
        • No. 134-N: Central Railway Station - Pavla Tychyny Avenue - Central Railway Station.

          We remind you 

          In Kyiv, curfew hours will be shortened starting September 10. They will run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Public transport will operate for one hour longer, while the schedules of restaurants, entertainment venues, and shopping malls will not change. 

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

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