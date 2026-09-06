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Germany strengthens protection against Russian drones and cyberattacks amid acts of sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1624 views

Following a drone attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport, Germany will strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure. The plan includes countering drones, AI and "CyberDome".

Germany strengthens protection against Russian drones and cyberattacks amid acts of sabotage

Germany will create a comprehensive system to protect against drones, cyberattacks and acts of sabotage following an attempted attack on Leipzig Airport by a Russian drone. Bild reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Following the failed drone attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport, Germany is stepping up its efforts to combat Russian acts of sabotage. Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (56, CSU) plans to create a comprehensive protective shield against further attacks

- the publication writes.

According to the publication, Alexander Dobrindt said that Russian hybrid attacks had already become a daily reality for the country.

Russia’s hybrid attacks using bomb-laden drones against airports, agents in our cities, cyberattacks on our networks and sabotage of our infrastructure are a daily reality. These attacks will intensify, but we can protect ourselves

 - the official said.

According to available information, under the Federal Ministry of the Interior’s new security plan, drone protection will also be extended to companies operating in critical infrastructure sectors, including water supply, energy and the defense sector. They are to be granted legal powers not only to detect drones but also to actively counter them.

Expansion of the Federal Police’s mobile drone protection unit: New rapid-deployment units (helicopters, vehicles), stationed in strategically important cities—Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Leipzig, Hanover and Cologne—are intended to provide comprehensive protection against drones in the airspace over critical transport hubs, airports, railway stations and Berlin’s government district. This includes not only interception, but also the neutralization of bombs carried by drones and explosive devices

- the publication writes.

In addition, according to available information, in the future, drone protection is to be the responsibility not only of the Federal Police and other authorities, but also of companies operating in critical infrastructure sectors.

Germany also plans to make greater use of artificial intelligence, biometric facial recognition and video systems to search for spies and people who may be preparing attacks. In addition, AI is to help automatically detect weapons and suspicious behavior.

Separately, plans also call for the creation of a national protective shield called "CyberDome"—a dense network of digital sensors for detecting and intercepting hacker attacks on government institutions and businesses.

We remind you

Germany directly accused Russia of organizing the drone attack on Leipzig Airport on the night of August 5. Berlin will tighten border controls when Russian citizens enter the country.

Alla Kiosak

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