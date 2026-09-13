In Sumy region, drones and mortars wounded a child and three adults
Kyiv • UNN
In the Seredyna-Buda and Krolevets communities, three adults and a six-month-old child were injured in Russian attacks. Police are documenting the crimes.
In the Seredyna-Buda community of Sumy region, a 50-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman sustained bodily injuries after an enemy drone struck a residential building. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
It is reported that a 44-year-old man was injured as a result of mortar shelling
.In the Krolevets community, a 6-month-old child sustained bodily injuries after an enemy UAV struck. .... Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the shelling and collecting evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces
We remind you
On September 9, as a result of the Russian attack on a shopping mall in Sumy, a 21-year-old man and woman were killed. Twenty people were injured, four of them in serious condition.
Trains to Sumy will no longer run; Ukrzaliznytsia will stop them in Konotop12.09.26, 11:52 • 14881 view