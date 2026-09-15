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The United States has deployed its own space weapon in orbit for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4256 views

The United States has publicly acknowledged the deployment in orbit of an offensive system for controlling space. Its specifications have not been disclosed.

The United States has deployed its own space weapon in orbit for the first time
Illustrative photo

The United States has publicly acknowledged for the first time that it has deployed its own offensive weapon into orbit, designed for "control of outer space." This was stated by U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, The Washington Post reports, writes UNN.

Details

Meink did not disclose the type of weapon or its characteristics. According to the American official, the new system could potentially be used to destroy an adversary's satellite if it were used to target American forces or spacecraft.

This is important from a deterrence standpoint

– Meink said, adding that the new weapon is intended to protect American forces from hostile actions.

The U.S. has acknowledged offensive capabilities in space for the first time

The Washington Post notes that this is the first time Washington has publicly acknowledged the existence of its own offensive system in orbit. Previously, for several years, the United States had warned about Russia's and China's development of means for offensive operations in space, including laser systems and satellite-jamming capabilities.

At the same time, the United States is developing a network of space-based missiles, which is viewed as one of the elements of the future Golden Dome missile defense system.

"Trump's Golden Dome" Could Become a Trillion-Dollar Bet on Technologies That Do Not Yet Exist04.09.26, 04:37 • 5883 views

Stepan Haftko

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