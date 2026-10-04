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The partnership between Ukraine and Germany works toward shared strength and security — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The agreements provide for joint production, jobs, and orders.

The partnership between Ukraine and Germany works toward shared strength and security — Zelenskyy

Germany is helping Ukraine, and today this partnership is working to build joint strength and security. Following a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, reports UNN.

Details

During the war, we are achieving an important result: 15 agreements between companies in our industry — German and Ukrainian businesses. And this is very important — joint production, jobs, and major orders for industry, primarily German, but also Ukrainian. Strong agreements. And importantly, Ukraine is also helping Germany. We are sharing our experience, our technologies, and our production capabilities — everything that has contributed to our resilience — with German business representatives. Thank you, Friedrich, for your support. Thank you to German businesses, which are showing everyone that together we are much stronger

- Zelenskyy stated.

We remind you

Ukraine and Germany signed 15 agreements and documents, the total value of which exceeds eight billion euros.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPolitics
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine