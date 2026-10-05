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In Kyiv, 18 additional services between the right and left banks are being launched due to complicated traffic on the bridges — here is how they will run

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13615 views

From October 5 to 9, Kyiv City Express shuttles will run between Vydubychi and Darnytsia. During peak hours, there will be up to six services.

In Kyiv, 18 additional services between the right and left banks are being launched due to complicated traffic on the bridges — here is how they will run

From October 5 to 9, 18 additional Kyiv City Express shuttle services will operate in Kyiv between Vydubychi and Darnytsia stations. They are being launched due to heavy road traffic on the capital’s bridges, Kyiv City Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

The additional trains will run along the Vydubychi – Darnytsia – Vydubychi route during peak hours: from 6:00 to 9:00 in the morning and from 16:00 to 21:00 in the evening.

At Vydubychi, passengers will board and disembark on Track 3, while at Darnytsia, they will use Track 1 or 2. The additional services will also stop at Berezniaky station.

Up to 6 services will operate between the banks during peak hours

In addition to the extra shuttles, passengers can use suburban and regional trains to and from Nizhyn, Hrebinka, Konotop, and Slavutych. They stop at Vydubychi and Darnytsia, while suburban trains also stop at Berezniaky.

Kyiv City Express noted that, thanks to the additional shuttles, regular KCE services, and other trains, up to 6 services will operate between the right and left banks during peak hours.

In Kyiv, construction of backup crossings over the Dnipro will begin, and in the future, even a tunnel under the river is being considered04.10.26, 04:38 • 26642 views

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