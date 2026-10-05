Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fame

Kim Kardashian said that she is trying to limit the public exposure of her 13-year-old daughter, North West, who is already actively building a music career and wants to take part in new projects. The star admitted that she is concerned about her children living under constant public scrutiny, E! News reports, writes UNN.

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I really worry about it. Every child does what they feel comfortable with. North likes it a little more than the others. I hold her back. All she wants is promising projects Kardashian said.

According to her, the younger children may appear alongside her during filming, but they hardly take part in the plots of the reality show. North, by contrast, is much more interested in publicity.

Kardashian and Kanye West jointly oversee their daughter’s career

North has already taken her first steps in the music industry and released her debut mini-album N0rth4evr in May. Kim noted that her daughter’s career was one of the issues on which she and her ex-husband, Kanye West, find common ground particularly well.

We make sure that our efforts are coordinated and that she takes part in projects that we both approve of Kardashian explained.

North herself does not consider 13 too young an age to begin a career. She previously said that music is not just a hobby for her, but something she wants to pursue in the future.

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