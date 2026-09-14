Defense forces struck an S-400 radar in Sochi and facilities for launching UAVs and commanding Russian forces — General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of Russian military facilities during the night of September 14, including a 92N6 radar from the S-400 system in Sochi, storage and launch sites for attack UAVs, command posts, radars, and repeaters. The General Staff reports this, UNN writes.

On September 13 and during the night of September 14, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important military facilities of the Russian aggressor - the statement says.

It is noted that in Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, a 92N6 multifunctional radar station from the S-400 "Triumf" surface-to-air missile system was struck.

Meanwhile, in the areas of Kursk in Russia's Kursk Oblast and the city of Donetsk, storage, preparation, and launch sites for attack UAVs were struck. In Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast, a UAV command post of a unit was struck.

In Lityzhy, Trostenchyk, and Lypovets in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, enemy radar stations were struck.

In the area of the "Saki" airfield in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, the occupiers' short-range radio navigation system was struck - the General Staff added.

And in Rokhmanove, Krasnyi Styaz, and Kamen in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, three enemy repeaters were struck.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

For reference

The 92N6 radar is a multifunctional radar station. It provides tracking of airborne targets and guidance of surface-to-air missiles toward them. As part of the S-400, this station is one of the key elements in the system's direct execution of firing missions.

Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops