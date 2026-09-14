Trump again called on Zelenskyy to stop strikes on oil refineries in Russia

Donald Trump confirmed that he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop attacks on diesel fuel stocks in russia. The White House reported this, UNN informs.

Details

According to the U.S. president, the problem he has with Ukraine and the russian federation is that "there is a major increase in diesel fuel prices right now."

A significant portion of it comes from russia. And Ukrainian forces are striking Russian facilities. And I asked President Zelenskyy not to strike diesel fuel production facilities, refineries - Trump said.

He added that "this is an issue that harms the world; we must stop."

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop attacks on diesel fuel stocks in russia, saying that they are causing a shortage of this fuel worldwide.

Trump said that the US could stay in Iran and control the oil