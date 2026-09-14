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The Social Democrats are winning Sweden's parliamentary elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Magdalena Andersson's left-wing bloc is ahead of the right-wing coalition by approximately 20,000 votes and one seat. The final results have not yet been announced.

The Social Democrats are winning Sweden's parliamentary elections

In Sweden’s parliamentary elections, after 50% of the ballots had been counted, the two main political blocs were separated by approximately 20,000 votes, with the Social Democrats in the lead. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the left-wing bloc, led by Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson, is one seat ahead of the four-party coalition formed by incumbent conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Kristersson was supported in government by the far-right "Sweden Democrats" (SD). ... He promised SD representatives positions in the government if he remained in power. However, the results of the count of half the ballots indicate that, for the first time since 2010, when the party entered parliament, the SD is losing voter support

- the article says.

The publication adds that Sweden has two main political blocs, consisting of four right-wing and four left-wing parties. On Sunday evening, Andersson urged her supporters to await the final results, but added that if the current results hold, "Sweden will have a new government."

Background

The Sweden Democrats, founded by Nazi sympathizers in the 1980s, were ignored for years, until 2022, when they became the country’s second-largest party after campaigning on violent crime and immigration.

We remind you

According to exit polls, Sweden’s center-left bloc will come to power following the election. If these results are confirmed, a new left-wing government will likely be formed, led by the Social Democratic Party and supported by the Left Party (Vänsterpartiet), the Centre Party, and the "Greens."

Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters13.09.26, 13:52 • 18440 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Ulf Kristersson
Sweden