I am currently on a foreign business trip: Kravchenko confirmed his departure from Ukraine

Ruslan Kravchenko said that he is currently on a foreign business trip and plans to hold a series of meetings with international partners to tell them about the situation in Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies. The Prosecutor General reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, he plans to raise the issue of the influence of anti-corruption agencies and the risks he associates with it during an international meeting.

I am currently on a foreign business trip, during which a number of meetings have been scheduled. At them, I intend to inform international partners about the real state of affairs in the system of anti-corruption agencies, signs of their concentration of unchecked influence, and the risks that such a practice creates for the state sovereignty, rule of law, and democratic institutions of Ukraine - Kravchenko said.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ruslan Kravchenko should leave the post of Prosecutor General. Zelenskyy asked parliament to support his dismissal without delay.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, whom he suspects of forging official documents and other offenses. He also reported another notice of suspicion involving a person close to the head of the SAPO.

At the same time, NABU said that Semen Kryvonos had not been officially served with a notice of suspicion. The Bureau also denied seizing criminal proceedings.