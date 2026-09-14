Zelenskyy called on the Rada to urgently support Kravchenko’s dismissal from the position of Prosecutor General

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to urgently vote on the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

This Prosecutor General has only one path: dismissal from office. That is exactly what I told him. Ukraine has seen all the reasons. If he considers this political pressure, let him call it that. I ask the parliamentarians to support this dismissal without delay - the statement reads.

We remind you

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had deliberately resigned as Prosecutor General. He called the decision political.

I signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Kryvonos - Kravchenko