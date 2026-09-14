Zelenskyy called on the Rada to urgently support Kravchenko’s dismissal from the position of Prosecutor General
Kyiv • UNN
The President said that Ruslan Kravchenko should leave the position of Prosecutor General. Zelenskyy asked Parliament to support the dismissal urgently.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to urgently vote on the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.
This Prosecutor General has only one path: dismissal from office. That is exactly what I told him. Ukraine has seen all the reasons. If he considers this political pressure, let him call it that. I ask the parliamentarians to support this dismissal without delay
We remind you
Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had deliberately resigned as Prosecutor General. He called the decision political.
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