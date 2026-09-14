Enemy shelling left some consumers without electricity in four regions

As of the morning of September 14, some consumers in four regions of Ukraine remain without electricity due to shelling. In the Sumy region, a Russian drone struck an official vehicle belonging to energy workers. One employee was killed and another was injured. The Ministry of Energy reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, as a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, as of this morning some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Sumy regions are without power. Restoration work is being carried out wherever the security situation allows.

In addition, in the Sumy region, an enemy UAV attacked an official vehicle belonging to energy workers.

As a result of the attack, one employee was killed and another was injured. The injured person was taken to hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care. We express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased - the ministry said in a post.

Consumers in the Mykolaiv region also remain without electricity due to bad weather. Repair crews are working to restore power supply.

The implementation of restrictions is not forecast today. Find out about any changes to the power supply on the official resources of your distribution system operators. We ask consumers, where possible, to use electricity sparingly during the evening hours - from 18:00 to 22:00 - the post said.

We remind you

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would respond to strikes on the power system in winter. He called for negotiations, an energy truce and exchanges.