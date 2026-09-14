Russia already poses a threat to all of Europe – Estonia's Foreign Minister

Russia is already a threat to the entire European continent, so support for Ukraine from its partners is an investment in their own security, not charity. This was stated by Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, reports UNN.

Details

He said that he had spent three days in Ukraine, "where air raid sirens sounded day and night."

Every time I finish a visit to Ukraine and cross the border into Poland, my heart aches. There is something deeply disturbing about this moment. On one side of the border, people live under the constant threat of Russian missiles and drones. You cross it, and suddenly there are no sirens. Life seems normal again. I hate how easy it can be to leave the war behind. But Ukraine cannot leave it behind. Russia decided to start it, and Russia decides every day to continue it - the diplomat wrote.

According to him, crossing this border does not mean that "Russia's threat ends there."

Today, Russia struck near that very border in Yahodyn, bringing its terror right to the doorstep of the EU and NATO. Members of my own team crossed it only shortly beforehand. We have seen sabotage and cyberattacks across Europe. We have seen how Russia is prepared to place explosives in European logistics chains, recklessly endangering the lives of innocent people. We have seen provocations, interference, and disinformation. Russia is already a threat to all of Europe - Tsahkna warned.

Estonia's incoming defense minister called refusing aid to Ukraine "criminal"

He added that Ukraine is fighting this threat every day, at an incredible cost, so helping Ukraine defend itself is "not charity, and this is not someone else's war," but an investment in the security of all Europe.

"This means providing Ukraine with the military support it needs, urgently strengthening its air defense, supporting its ability to maintain pressure through deep strikes, strengthening sanctions, and reducing the revenues that finance Russia's military machine. Putin must understand that every act of aggression and terror will make the cost of this war for Russia higher, not lower. Ukraine is holding the line. Europe must ensure that it has everything necessary for victory," the Estonian foreign minister concluded.

Recall

The day before, Russian UAVs attacked the area near the international Yahodyn–Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Ukrzaliznytsia suggests that a diplomatic train, carrying, among others, security advisers from several EU member states, may have been the target of the Russian drone.

Tusk warned of an intensification of Russia’s attacks and the risk of escalation in Poland