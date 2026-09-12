Estonia's incoming defense minister called refusing aid to Ukraine "criminal"

Estonian Defense Minister-designate Martin Herem said that the risk of mistakes during rapid arms procurement is inevitable, but it must not become a reason to stop supporting Ukraine. ERR reports this, UNN writes.

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The only way not to fail is not to buy shells — Herem said, adding that refusing to help Ukraine would seem "criminal" to him.

According to him, rapid procurement and a willingness to take on a certain degree of risk sometimes lead to unsuccessful decisions, but the alternative is effectively inaction.

It seems that the only way to never make mistakes is to do nothing. In fact, then we would generally be heading toward an even more rapid decline — Herem said.

Estonia rushed to help Ukraine

Herem emphasized that Estonia had tried to act quickly and not fall behind other states in supporting Ukraine. According to him, the Estonian state and the State Centre for Defence Investment were guided by the desire to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance as quickly as possible.

The statement came amid the resignation of Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, who announced his decision to leave office following the State Audit Office's criticism of the activities of the Defence Forces and the State Centre for Defence Investment.

On September 9, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal proposed that Herem head the Ministry of Defence. Herem agreed to take up the position.

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