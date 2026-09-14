Tusk warned of an intensification of Russia’s attacks and the risk of escalation in Poland

The coming weeks and months will become a "period of greatly intensified actions" on Russia's part, and it cannot be ruled out that the escalation may also affect Polish territory. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated this, UNN reports, citing RMF24.

Details

According to him, "the escalation of Russia's actions is becoming a fact, and examples of this are increasingly closer to our border," while the attempt to paralyze border traffic is not the first such incident.

We must realize that from today onward, we will act much more aggressively. We know and can expect that the coming weeks and months will be a period of greatly intensified actions on Russia's part. Unfortunately, we cannot rule out that this escalation will also affect our territory - Tusk said.

He added that if necessary, the allies "must be ready for a joint response if this is necessary."

"The attacks this night demonstrate that the Russians are ready to use more dangerous equipment than ever before. I mean jet-powered drones. Their range and accuracy are alarming. Of course, Ukraine, which is very well prepared to defend itself against drones, is also, to put it mildly, unable to combat them with 100% effectiveness," the Polish prime minister concluded.

Context

The day before, Russian UAVs attacked the area of the "Yahodyn–Dorohusk" international border crossing on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Ukrzaliznytsia speculates that the target of the Russian drone may have been a diplomatic train carrying, among others, security advisers from several EU member states.

"Putin's terror is knocking on the doors of the EU and NATO" — Sybiha called for stronger sanctions after the strike on the railway near the border with Poland