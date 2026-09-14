Ukraine agreed not to strike energy facilities, and Russia agreed to do the same — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine had agreed not to strike Russian energy facilities. Russia agreed to do the same, Trump wrote on his Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Ukraine agreed not to strike Russian energy facilities. Russia agreed to do the same - Trump wrote.

He again stated that the rise in global diesel fuel prices was primarily caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, not Iran.

Addition

U.S. President Donald Trump called on his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop attacks on diesel fuel reserves in Russia, saying that they were causing a shortage of this fuel worldwide.

Trump confirmed that he had called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop attacks on diesel fuel reserves in Russia.