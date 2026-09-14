Part of Kyiv’s left bank was left without power; the metro stopped — social media

Electricity has gone out in part of Kyiv on the left bank, UNN reports.

Details

According to local public channels, part of the left bank was left without electricity. Outages have also been reported in the Holosiivskyi district.

In addition, it is claimed that the power has also gone out in the metro.

The reason for the outage is currently unknown. DTEK and the Kyiv authorities have not commented on the outage.

Enemy shelling left some consumers without electricity in four regions