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Russia launched 135 drones at Ukraine overnight and more than 1,900 over the week; there are casualties — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones: one person was killed and six were injured. Over the week, the Russians used more than 1,900 drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 25 missiles.

Russia launched 135 drones at Ukraine overnight and more than 1,900 over the week; there are casualties — Zelenskyy

This night, Russian forces launched more than a hundred attack drones at Ukraine. In total, this week Russia used more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 25 missiles. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, according to UNN.

Details

This morning, the Russians once again struck Kyiv’s Northern Bridge with a drone. They attacked an ordinary medical supplies warehouse in Sumy with drones. Unfortunately, one person was killed. My condolences to their family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications enterprise. Six people were injured as a result of these strikes

- the president said.

In addition, according to him, overnight the Russians launched 135 attack drones at Ukraine, more than 50 of which were jet-powered. Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Sumy region and Zaporizhzhia were under attack.

And among the terrorists’ main targets, as always, are ordinary residential buildings and critical infrastructure — everything that makes up ordinary daily life. There are power outages in communities. Our services are working on the ground. It is important that Ukraine not be left alone in the face of this terror. This week alone, the Russians used more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 25 missiles against Ukraine. More than 800 drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

We remind you that

Russian forces struck the residential sector of the Sumy community with five guided aerial bombs. At least five people were injured, two of them seriously.

Alla Kiosak

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