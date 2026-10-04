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Defense Forces strike a Russian Buk-M3, drone base and electronic warfare system — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Ukrainian military forces struck a Russian Buk-M3, a base for attack UAVs, an electronic warfare station, telecommunications nodes and repair units.

Defense Forces strike a Russian Buk-M3, drone base and electronic warfare system — General Staff

On October 3 and during the night of October 4, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers. These included a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system, a UAV launch site and other facilities, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

In the area of Kuroshany, Zaporizhzhia region, a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system of the Russian army was struck.

In the area of Donetsk, Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers struck a site used to store, prepare and launch the enemy’s attack UAVs.

In the area of Klimovo, Bryansk region, Russian Federation, Ukrainian soldiers struck an enemy electronic warfare station.

In the areas of Hirnyk, Yasynuvata and Donetsk, Donetsk region, telecommunications hubs of Russian units were struck.

In the areas of Vesela Tarasivka and Lysychansk, Luhansk region, repair units of the occupiers were struck.

Sites used to store, prepare and launch attack UAVs belonging to the Russian aggressors are among the priority targets. The systematic striking of such facilities is aimed at reducing the Russian Federation’s ability to use attack drones against Ukraine’s civilian population

- the General Staff said in a statement.

Reminder

Russia will intensify strikes on military and military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement about increasing attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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