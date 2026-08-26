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08:38 AM • 12409 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22987 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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August 26, 04:28 AM • 22651 views
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August 26, 12:38 AM • 18619 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
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39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41293 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Shakira

Colombian singer and songwriter
Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll is a Colombian singer, songwriter, producer, and actress. Born in 1977 in the city of Barranquilla, she is known for her fusion of Latin, pop, and rock music with elements of Middle Eastern motifs. Shakira is one of the most successful Latin American artists in history and a winner of numerous Grammy Awards.
1991
Released her debut album at the age of 13
1996
The singer embarked on her first international tour, "Tour Pies Descalzos"
1999
Shakira received her first Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album"
2001
International breakthrough with the album Laundry Service and the hit Whenever, Wherever
2006
The song Hips Don't Lie became one of the best-selling singles in history
2023
The song Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions was released in collaboration with Bizarrap and became a global hit
2024
Released her 12th studio album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran"
News by theme
World Cup 2026 Final: Spain and Argentina to Decide the World ChampionPhotoVideo

On July 19, Spain and Argentina will play in the World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium. Spain could win its second title, while Argentina aims to defend the trophy.

Sports • July 18, 01:26 PM • 33333 views
The 2026 World Cup opening ceremony has begun in Mexico CityPhotoVideo

The 2026 World Cup opening ceremony has kicked off in Mexico City featuring Shakira and Burna Boy. Over 80,000 spectators are expected at the stadium ahead of the game against South Africa.

Sports • June 11, 05:33 PM • 43076 views
2026 FIFA World Cup — Mexico and South Africa to officially open the tournament on ThursdayPhotoVideo

The 2026 World Cup kicks off with a match between Mexico and South Africa and a grand show featuring Shakira. For the first time, the tournament hosted by three countries will bring together 48 national teams and will feature a round of 32 stage.

Sports • June 10, 02:46 PM • 41579 views