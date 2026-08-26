In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz

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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure

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Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?

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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark

Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire Point

Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized

The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"

Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?

39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours