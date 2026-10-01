A military helicopter crashed in the Russian Federation, killing the crew
Kyiv • UNN
A military helicopter crashed in Russia’s Anninsky District of Voronezh Oblast. Three crew members were killed.
Illustrative photo
A military helicopter crashed in Russia's Voronezh Region, and the crew was killed, UNN reports, citing the 112 Telegram channel.
Three people were killed in the crash of a military helicopter in the Voronezh Region
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According to 112, the aircraft crashed in the Anninsky District. All crew members were killed.
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