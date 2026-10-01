A military helicopter crashed in the Russian Federation, killing the crew

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A military helicopter crashed in Russia's Voronezh Region, and the crew was killed, UNN reports, citing the 112 Telegram channel.

Three people were killed in the crash of a military helicopter in the Voronezh Region - the report says.

A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraft

According to 112, the aircraft crashed in the Anninsky District. All crew members were killed.

A Tu-95 bomber "crashed" during a training flight; only one crew member survived, according to Russia's Ministry of Defense