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A Tu-95 bomber "crashed" during a training flight; only one crew member survived, according to Russia's Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

A Tu-95 crashed in the Amur Region during a training flight without ammunition. Six crew members were killed and one was injured.

A Tu-95 bomber "crashed" during a training flight; only one crew member survived, according to Russia's Ministry of Defense

The Russian Defense Ministry clarified that a Tu-95 aircraft crashed in the Amur region in an uninhabited area while performing a training flight, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

Six crew members were killed and one was injured and hospitalized.

The aircraft was flying without ammunition.

A commission of Russia’s Aerospace Forces flew to the crash site to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

In addition

 Earlier, Russian media reported that a Tu-154 military aircraft had crashed in Russia; at least six fatalities were known.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Tu-95