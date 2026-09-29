A Tu-95 bomber "crashed" during a training flight; only one crew member survived, according to Russia's Ministry of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
A Tu-95 crashed in the Amur Region during a training flight without ammunition. Six crew members were killed and one was injured.
The Russian Defense Ministry clarified that a Tu-95 aircraft crashed in the Amur region in an uninhabited area while performing a training flight, UNN reports, citing Russian media.
Details
Six crew members were killed and one was injured and hospitalized.
The aircraft was flying without ammunition.
A commission of Russia’s Aerospace Forces flew to the crash site to establish all the circumstances of the incident.
In addition
Earlier, Russian media reported that a Tu-154 military aircraft had crashed in Russia; at least six fatalities were known.