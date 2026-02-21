Vlad Yama

Ukrainian dancer and choreographer

Vladyslav Mykolaiovych Yama, known as Vlad Yama, is a Ukrainian dancer, choreographer, and TV presenter. He was born on July 10, 1982, in the city of Zaporizhzhia. He became widely known for his participation and victories in popular television dance projects. Vlad Yama is one of the most famous representatives of modern dance culture in Ukraine and has made a significant contribution to the popularization of ballroom and contemporary dances.