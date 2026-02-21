Vlad Yama
Ukrainian dancer and choreographer
Vladyslav Mykolaiovych Yama, known as Vlad Yama, is a Ukrainian dancer, choreographer, and TV presenter. He was born on July 10, 1982, in the city of Zaporizhzhia. He became widely known for his participation and victories in popular television dance projects.
Vlad Yama is one of the most famous representatives of modern dance culture in Ukraine and has made a significant contribution to the popularization of ballroom and contemporary dances.
2005
Beginning of television career in dance shows
2006
Widespread recognition after participating in the "Dancing with the Stars" project
2010
Became a judge of popular dance TV shows
2015
Active work as a choreographer and TV presenter
2020
Continued participation in television projects
2023
Remains an influential figure in the field of dance
2025
Continues professional activity in dance art