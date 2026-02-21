Arseniy Yatsenyuk
Ukrainian politician and statesman
Arseniy Petrovych Yatsenyuk is a Ukrainian politician, born on May 22, 1974, in Chernivtsi. He was one of the leaders of opposition movements and headed the government of Ukraine. Yatsenyuk is known for his activities in the fields of economy, foreign policy, and state reform.
2005
Appointed Minister of Economy of Ukraine
2007
Became a Member of Parliament and an active participant in political life
2014
Headed the government of Ukraine as Prime Minister
2015
Continued to implement economic and political reforms
2017
Worked on strengthening Ukraine's international relations
2020
Active participation in political and public projects
2025
Russia declared Yatsenyuk wanted on charges of involvement in crimes committed in Donbas