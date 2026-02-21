$43.270.00
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - Media
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
Publications
Exclusives
Persons

Arseniy Yatsenyuk

Ukrainian politician and statesman
Arseniy Petrovych Yatsenyuk is a Ukrainian politician, born on May 22, 1974, in Chernivtsi. He was one of the leaders of opposition movements and headed the government of Ukraine. Yatsenyuk is known for his activities in the fields of economy, foreign policy, and state reform.
2005
Appointed Minister of Economy of Ukraine
2007
Became a Member of Parliament and an active participant in political life
2014
Headed the government of Ukraine as Prime Minister
2015
Continued to implement economic and political reforms
2017
Worked on strengthening Ukraine's international relations
2020
Active participation in political and public projects
2025
Russia declared Yatsenyuk wanted on charges of involvement in crimes committed in Donbas
