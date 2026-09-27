Dakar

Capital of the Republic of Senegal

Before the arrival of Europeans, Dakar was a fishing settlement of the Lebou people. The French established a fortified fort here in 1857, taking advantage of the favorable location of the Cape Verde Peninsula at Africa’s westernmost point. In 1902, Dakar became the capital of French West Africa, bringing together the administration of vast colonial possessions. After Senegal gained independence in 1960, the city retained its status as the capital. From 1978 to 2007, Dakar was the finish line of the legendary Paris–Dakar Rally. Due to the security situation, the rally organizers abandoned plans to hold it on the continent in 2008. Dakar is home to Africa’s tallest sculpture, the African Renaissance Monument. It is 49 meters high. The city’s population exceeds one million people.