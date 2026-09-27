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12:54 PM • 8270 views
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In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
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Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
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The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
September 27, 05:15 AM • 15437 views
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September 27, 04:52 AM • 16757 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
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Dakar

Capital of the Republic of Senegal
Before the arrival of Europeans, Dakar was a fishing settlement of the Lebou people. The French established a fortified fort here in 1857, taking advantage of the favorable location of the Cape Verde Peninsula at Africa’s westernmost point. In 1902, Dakar became the capital of French West Africa, bringing together the administration of vast colonial possessions. After Senegal gained independence in 1960, the city retained its status as the capital. From 1978 to 2007, Dakar was the finish line of the legendary Paris–Dakar Rally. Due to the security situation, the rally organizers abandoned plans to hold it on the continent in 2008. Dakar is home to Africa’s tallest sculpture, the African Renaissance Monument. It is 49 meters high. The city’s population exceeds one million people.
1857
Establishment of the French fort
1902
Capital of French West Africa
1960
Capital of independent Senegal
1978
The city became the finish line of the Paris–Dakar Rally
2007
The last rally finish in Dakar
2010
Opening of the African Renaissance Monument
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